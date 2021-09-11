TimesSquare Capital Management LLC Sells 5,000 Shares of NexImmune, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEXI)

TimesSquare Capital Management LLC trimmed its holdings in NexImmune, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEXI) by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 482,100 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,000 shares during the quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC’s holdings in NexImmune were worth $7,868,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of NEXI. UBS Group AG bought a new stake in NexImmune in the first quarter worth approximately $36,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in NexImmune in the second quarter worth approximately $39,000. American International Group Inc. bought a new stake in NexImmune in the first quarter worth approximately $71,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new stake in NexImmune in the first quarter worth approximately $109,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System bought a new stake in NexImmune in the first quarter worth approximately $184,000. 42.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get NexImmune alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of NexImmune from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday.

Shares of NexImmune stock opened at $14.42 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.95. NexImmune, Inc. has a 1-year low of $10.10 and a 1-year high of $28.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $326.30 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.55.

NexImmune (NASDAQ:NEXI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.54) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.54). On average, equities research analysts anticipate that NexImmune, Inc. will post -2.65 EPS for the current year.

NexImmune Company Profile

NexImmune, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in developing therapies with curative potential for patients with cancer and other life-threatening immune-mediated diseases. It develops approaches to T cell immunotherapies based on its proprietary Artificial Immune Modulation, a nanoparticle technology platform.

See Also: What is a death cross?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NEXI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NexImmune, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEXI).

Receive News & Ratings for NexImmune Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NexImmune and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.