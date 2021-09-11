TimesSquare Capital Management LLC Grows Stock Position in Despegar.com, Corp. (NYSE:DESP)

TimesSquare Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Despegar.com, Corp. (NYSE:DESP) by 8.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 28,800 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,300 shares during the period. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Despegar.com were worth $380,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ruffer LLP raised its stake in shares of Despegar.com by 19.0% during the 1st quarter. Ruffer LLP now owns 450,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,136,000 after buying an additional 72,000 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Despegar.com by 1,472.9% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 407,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,561,000 after buying an additional 382,003 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Despegar.com during the 1st quarter valued at about $172,000. Aperture Investors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Despegar.com during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,238,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in shares of Despegar.com during the 1st quarter valued at about $240,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Despegar.com stock opened at $11.29 on Friday. Despegar.com, Corp. has a twelve month low of $6.08 and a twelve month high of $17.66. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $12.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The firm has a market cap of $791.42 million, a PE ratio of -5.62 and a beta of 2.53.

Despegar.com (NYSE:DESP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 18th. The company reported ($0.46) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.35) by ($0.11). Despegar.com had a negative return on equity of 140.97% and a negative net margin of 76.05%. The firm had revenue of $63.07 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $55.40 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Despegar.com, Corp. will post -1.06 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on DESP shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Despegar.com from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Despegar.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.67.

Despegar.com Corp. provides online travel agency services. It offers tours and corporate packages to destinations such as Paris, Cancun, Rio de Janeiro, Rome, Barcelona, and Las Vegas, as well as vehicle rentals and hotel bookings. The company was founded by Roberto Hernán Souviron, Federico Fuchs, Martín Rastellino, Ernesto Cadeiras and Christian Vilate in December 1999 and is headquartered in Buenos Aires, Argentina.

