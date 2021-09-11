Bank of Queensland (OTCMKTS:BKQNY) Stock Price Up 8.7%

Bank of Queensland Limited (OTCMKTS:BKQNY) rose 8.7% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $13.88 and last traded at $13.88. Approximately 250 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 73% from the average daily volume of 939 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.77.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $13.03 and a 200-day moving average of $13.40.

About Bank of Queensland (OTCMKTS:BKQNY)

Bank of Queensland Ltd. engages in the provision of financial services to the community. It operates through the following segments: Retail Banking, BOQ Business, and Other. The Retail Banking segment offers solutions to customers managed through owner managed and corporate branch network, direct channels, third party intermediaries, and virgin money distribution channels.

