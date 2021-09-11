GDI Integrated Facility Services (OTCMKTS:GDIFF) Shares Down 0.4%

GDI Integrated Facility Services Inc. (OTCMKTS:GDIFF) shares were down 0.4% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $43.90 and last traded at $43.90. Approximately 126 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 78% from the average daily volume of 571 shares. The stock had previously closed at $44.06.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on GDIFF shares. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of GDI Integrated Facility Services from C$75.00 to C$80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. CIBC raised their price objective on shares of GDI Integrated Facility Services from C$56.00 to C$59.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. National Bank Financial raised their price objective on shares of GDI Integrated Facility Services from C$65.00 to C$67.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Desjardins raised their price objective on shares of GDI Integrated Facility Services from C$64.00 to C$66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, GDI Integrated Facility Services presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $68.00.

Get GDI Integrated Facility Services alerts:

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $44.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $40.61.

GDI Integrated Facility Services Inc operates in the outsourced facility services industry. The company operates through Janitorial Canada, Janitorial USA, and Technical services segments. It offers janitorial services, such as cleaning floors, dusting desks and tables, vacuuming carpets, sanitizing kitchens and washrooms, watering plants, cleaning exterior and interior parking facilities, and removal of garbage, as well as other services, including stripping and waxing floors, carpet cleaning, heavy dust cleaning, and window cleaning.

Featured Article: Cash Flow Analysis in Stock Selection

Receive News & Ratings for GDI Integrated Facility Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GDI Integrated Facility Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.