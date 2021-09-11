GDI Integrated Facility Services (OTCMKTS:GDIFF) Shares Down 0.4%

Shares of GDI Integrated Facility Services Inc. (OTCMKTS:GDIFF) traded down 0.4% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $43.90 and last traded at $43.90. 126 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 78% from the average session volume of 571 shares. The stock had previously closed at $44.06.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of GDI Integrated Facility Services from C$75.00 to C$80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. National Bank Financial raised their price objective on shares of GDI Integrated Facility Services from C$65.00 to C$67.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. CIBC raised their price objective on shares of GDI Integrated Facility Services from C$56.00 to C$59.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Desjardins increased their target price on shares of GDI Integrated Facility Services from C$64.00 to C$66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, GDI Integrated Facility Services currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $68.00.

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $44.96 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $40.61.

GDI Integrated Facility Services Inc operates in the outsourced facility services industry. The company operates through Janitorial Canada, Janitorial USA, and Technical services segments. It offers janitorial services, such as cleaning floors, dusting desks and tables, vacuuming carpets, sanitizing kitchens and washrooms, watering plants, cleaning exterior and interior parking facilities, and removal of garbage, as well as other services, including stripping and waxing floors, carpet cleaning, heavy dust cleaning, and window cleaning.

