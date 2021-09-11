Northern Lights Acquisition Corp. Units (OTCMKTS:NLITU) Shares Up 2.2%

Northern Lights Acquisition Corp. Units (OTCMKTS:NLITU) shares shot up 2.2% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $10.50 and last traded at $10.50. 315 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 52,150 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.28.

The business’s fifty day moving average is $10.17.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NLITU. Boothbay Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in Northern Lights Acquisition Corp. Units during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $9,118,000. ATW Spac Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Northern Lights Acquisition Corp. Units in the second quarter valued at $9,118,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Northern Lights Acquisition Corp. Units in the second quarter valued at $7,650,000. Shaolin Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Northern Lights Acquisition Corp. Units in the second quarter valued at $7,475,000. Finally, Cohanzick Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Northern Lights Acquisition Corp. Units in the second quarter valued at $4,052,000.

