Else Nutrition (OTCMKTS:BABYF) Stock Price Down 0.9%

Else Nutrition Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:BABYF)’s share price traded down 0.9% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $2.17 and last traded at $2.20. 110,001 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 40% from the average session volume of 182,035 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.22.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and set a C$5.75 price objective on shares of Else Nutrition in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd.

Get Else Nutrition alerts:

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.26.

Else Nutrition Holdings Inc focuses on the research, development, manufacturing, marketing, and sale of plant-based food and nutrition products to the infant, toddler, children, and adult markets. It offers baby snacks under the HEART brand; baby feeding accessories, such as feeding bottles and disposable sterile nipples (teats); baby formulas; and nutritional drinks, as well as dried food snacks.

Featured Article: Why are analyst ratings important in trading stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Else Nutrition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Else Nutrition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.