Golden Minerals (TSX:AUMN) Trading Down 4.5%

Golden Minerals Co (TSX:AUMN)’s stock price fell 4.5% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as C$0.64 and last traded at C$0.64. 12,401 shares traded hands during trading, The stock had previously closed at C$0.67.

Separately, Fundamental Research lowered their price target on shares of Golden Minerals from C$1.07 to C$1.03 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 12th.

Golden Minerals Company Profile (TSX:AUMN)

Golden Minerals is a Delaware corporation based in Golden, Colorado. The Company is primarily focused on advancing its Rodeo and Velardeña properties in Mexico and, through partner-funded exploration, its El Quevar silver property in Argentina, as well as acquiring and advancing mining properties in Mexico, Argentina, and Nevada.

