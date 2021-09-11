Genus plc (LON:GNS) Plans Dividend Increase – GBX 21.70 Per Share

Genus plc (LON:GNS) declared a dividend on Thursday, September 9th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, November 18th will be paid a dividend of GBX 21.70 ($0.28) per share on Friday, December 10th. This represents a yield of 0.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 18th. This is an increase from Genus’s previous dividend of $10.30. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

Shares of GNS opened at GBX 5,560 ($72.64) on Friday. Genus has a 12-month low of GBX 3,702 ($48.37) and a 12-month high of GBX 6,310 ($82.44). The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.59. The firm has a market capitalization of £3.66 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 75.54. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 5,619.68 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 5,247.14.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on GNS. Citigroup restated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 5,500 ($71.86) price target on shares of Genus in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 5,500 ($71.86) price objective on shares of Genus in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Liberum Capital reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 5,630 ($73.56) target price on shares of Genus in a report on Thursday. reissued a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 5,500 ($71.86) target price on shares of Genus in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 5,500 ($71.86) target price on shares of Genus in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 5,518.57 ($72.10).

Genus plc operates as an animal genetics company in North America, Latin America, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Russia, Africa, and Asia. The company operates through three segments: Genus PIC, Genus ABS, and Research and Development. It sells sows, boars, and semen to breed pigs with various characteristics for pork production under the PIC brand.

