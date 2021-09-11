The City of London Investment Trust plc (LON:CTY) Plans Dividend of GBX 4.80

The City of London Investment Trust plc (LON:CTY) declared a dividend on Thursday, September 9th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, October 28th will be paid a dividend of GBX 4.80 ($0.06) per share on Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 28th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.
The City of London Investment Trust stock opened at GBX 389 ($5.08) on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 397.26 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 389.68. The firm has a market capitalization of £1.74 billion and a PE ratio of -6.81. The company has a current ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.19. The City of London Investment Trust has a 12-month low of GBX 304.23 ($3.97) and a 12-month high of GBX 404 ($5.28).
About The City of London Investment Trust
