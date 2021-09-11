International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.75 (NASDAQ:IFFT)

International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NASDAQ:IFFT) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, August 9th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 14th will be given a dividend of 0.75 per share on Wednesday, September 15th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.06%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 13th.

IFFT opened at $49.53 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $50.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $49.98. International Flavors & Fragrances has a 1 year low of $37.59 and a 1 year high of $51.57.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in International Flavors & Fragrances stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NASDAQ:IFFT) by 60.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,121 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 421 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances were worth $56,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

International Flavors & Fragrances Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cosmetic active and natural health ingredients for use in various consumer products in Europe, Africa, the Middle East, Greater Asia, North America, and Latin America. It operates through four segments: Nourish, Scent, Health & Biosciences, and Pharma Solutions.

