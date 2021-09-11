Wells Fargo Advantage Multi-Sector Income Fund (ERC) To Go Ex-Dividend on September 13th

Wells Fargo Advantage Multi-Sector Income Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:ERC) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, August 20th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.0955 per share on Friday, October 1st. This represents a $1.15 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 13th. This is a boost from Wells Fargo Advantage Multi-Sector Income Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.10.

Shares of Wells Fargo Advantage Multi-Sector Income Fund stock opened at $13.74 on Friday. Wells Fargo Advantage Multi-Sector Income Fund has a 1 year low of $10.69 and a 1 year high of $13.84.

Get Wells Fargo Advantage Multi-Sector Income Fund alerts:

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Wells Fargo Advantage Multi-Sector Income Fund stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Wells Fargo Advantage Multi-Sector Income Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:ERC) by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 258,581 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,123 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Wells Fargo Advantage Multi-Sector Income Fund were worth $3,312,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Wells Fargo Advantage Multi-Sector Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Wells Fargo Funds Management, LLC. The fund is co-managed by First International Advisors, Inc and Wells Capital Management Incorporated. It invests in fixed income markets across the globe.

See Also: CBOE Russell 2000® Volatility Index

Receive News & Ratings for Wells Fargo Advantage Multi-Sector Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wells Fargo Advantage Multi-Sector Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.