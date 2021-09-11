Digiwage (WAGE) Price Reaches $0.0006 on Major Exchanges

Digiwage (CURRENCY:WAGE) traded down 37% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on September 11th. One Digiwage coin can currently be bought for $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Digiwage has traded down 46.5% against the U.S. dollar. Digiwage has a total market capitalization of $30,094.45 and $8.00 worth of Digiwage was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Digiwage alerts:

Lobstex (LOBS) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0620 or 0.00000136 BTC.

ESBC (ESBC) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0351 or 0.00000077 BTC.

Crypto Sports (CSPN) traded up 24.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000380 BTC.

Streamit Coin (STREAM) traded up 10% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0046 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Kalkulus (KLKS) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Klimatas (KTS) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0087 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Digiwage Coin Profile

Digiwage is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Quark

hashing algorithm. Digiwage’s total supply is 55,062,329 coins and its circulating supply is 47,062,308 coins. Digiwage’s official website is coin.digiwage.org. Digiwage’s official Twitter account is @digiwage and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Digiwage is /r/Digiwage and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Digiwage is a POS Masternode cryptocurrency based on the Quark algorithm. Digiwage team aims to create a decentralized workplace hub for developers, entrepreneurs, block-chain enthusiasts, startups and resources where each of them find solutions corresponding to their current projects or kick start new projects. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

Buying and Selling Digiwage

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Digiwage directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Digiwage should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Digiwage using one of the exchanges listed above.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “WAGEUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for Digiwage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Digiwage and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.