VEREIT (NYSE:VER) and National Retail Properties (NYSE:NNN) Financial Analysis

VEREIT (NYSE:VER) and National Retail Properties (NYSE:NNN) are both finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, dividends and valuation.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

90.1% of VEREIT shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 86.1% of National Retail Properties shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.4% of VEREIT shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 0.8% of National Retail Properties shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares VEREIT and National Retail Properties’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets VEREIT 22.20% 3.87% 1.98% National Retail Properties 36.28% 6.26% 3.22%

Risk and Volatility

VEREIT has a beta of 1.13, meaning that its stock price is 13% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, National Retail Properties has a beta of 0.85, meaning that its stock price is 15% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

VEREIT pays an annual dividend of $1.85 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.9%. National Retail Properties pays an annual dividend of $2.12 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.7%. VEREIT pays out 59.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. National Retail Properties pays out 84.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. VEREIT has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for VEREIT and National Retail Properties, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score VEREIT 1 6 0 0 1.86 National Retail Properties 0 3 3 1 2.71

VEREIT presently has a consensus target price of $46.50, suggesting a potential downside of 2.37%. National Retail Properties has a consensus target price of $51.17, suggesting a potential upside of 13.08%. Given National Retail Properties’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe National Retail Properties is more favorable than VEREIT.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares VEREIT and National Retail Properties’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio VEREIT $1.16 billion 9.40 $201.13 million $3.11 15.32 National Retail Properties $660.68 million 12.03 $228.80 million $2.51 18.03

National Retail Properties has lower revenue, but higher earnings than VEREIT. VEREIT is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than National Retail Properties, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

National Retail Properties beats VEREIT on 11 of the 18 factors compared between the two stocks.

About VEREIT

VEREIT, Inc. operates as a real estate investment trust, which provides real estate investment services. It owns and manages the portfolios of single-tenant commercial properties in the U.S. The company operates through the following segments: Real Estate Investment and Cole Capital. The Real Estate Investment segment acquires, owns and operates single tenant, freestanding, commercial real estate properties, primarily subject to long term net leases with high credit quality tenants. The Cole Capital segment engages in raising capital for and managing the affairs of certain non-traded real estate investment trusts. VEREIT was founded on December 2, 2010 and is headquartered in Phoenix, AZ.

About National Retail Properties

National Retail Properties, Inc. is a real estate investment trust, which engages in investing in properties subject to long-term net leases. It acquires, owns, invests in, and develops properties that are leased to retail tenants under long-term net leases and held for investment. The company was founded on August 8, 1984 and is headquartered in Orlando, FL.

