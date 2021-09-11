Bp Plc Sells 575 Shares of Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA)

Bp Plc lowered its holdings in Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA) by 27.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,525 shares of the company’s stock after selling 575 shares during the period. Bp Plc’s holdings in Carvana were worth $461,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in Carvana during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new position in Carvana during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new position in Carvana during the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its stake in Carvana by 6,533.3% during the second quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new position in Carvana during the second quarter valued at approximately $60,000. 54.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Carvana from $336.00 to $366.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Truist boosted their price target on shares of Carvana from $330.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Carvana from $385.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Carvana in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $300.00 price target for the company. Finally, Truist Securities boosted their price target on shares of Carvana from $330.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $337.85.

NYSE:CVNA opened at $329.72 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $336.11 and a 200 day moving average of $294.76. Carvana Co. has a 52 week low of $158.25 and a 52 week high of $376.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $56.90 billion, a P/E ratio of -281.81 and a beta of 2.38.

Carvana (NYSE:CVNA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.63. Carvana had a negative net margin of 0.94% and a negative return on equity of 6.20%. The company had revenue of $3.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.49 billion. As a group, analysts anticipate that Carvana Co. will post -1.1 EPS for the current year.

In other Carvana news, insider Paul W. Breaux sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $374.00, for a total value of $1,870,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 33,417 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,497,958. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Thomas Taira sold 155 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $312.39, for a total transaction of $48,420.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 44,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,894,482.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,413,434 shares of company stock valued at $457,074,149 over the last quarter. 10.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Carvana Company Profile

Carvana Co is a holding company and an eCommerce platform, which engages in the buying of used cars and provision of different and convenient car buying experience. It operates through the following segments: Vehicle Sales; Wholesale Vehicle Sales; and Other Sales and Revenue. The Vehicle Sales segment consists of used vehicle to customers through website.

