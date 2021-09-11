Regal Investment Advisors LLC Purchases Shares of 1,934 Kornit Digital Ltd. (NASDAQ:KRNT)

Regal Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kornit Digital Ltd. (NASDAQ:KRNT) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 1,934 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $240,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of KRNT. Premier Fund Managers Ltd grew its stake in shares of Kornit Digital by 9.7% in the 2nd quarter. Premier Fund Managers Ltd now owns 60,886 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,580,000 after buying an additional 5,390 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Kornit Digital by 22.4% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 26,111 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,577,000 after buying an additional 4,786 shares during the last quarter. Centiva Capital LP grew its stake in shares of Kornit Digital by 27.3% in the 1st quarter. Centiva Capital LP now owns 3,307 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $328,000 after buying an additional 710 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in shares of Kornit Digital by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 31,917 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,164,000 after buying an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new stake in shares of Kornit Digital in the 1st quarter worth approximately $244,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.43% of the company’s stock.

Get Kornit Digital alerts:

NASDAQ KRNT opened at $141.22 on Friday. Kornit Digital Ltd. has a 1-year low of $55.25 and a 1-year high of $143.87. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $127.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $112.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 310.71 and a beta of 1.83.

Kornit Digital (NASDAQ:KRNT) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The industrial products company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22. Kornit Digital had a return on equity of 5.02% and a net margin of 7.40%. The company had revenue of $88.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $77.44 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.05) EPS. Kornit Digital’s revenue for the quarter was up 131.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Kornit Digital Ltd. will post 0.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

KRNT has been the topic of several recent research reports. TheStreet upgraded Kornit Digital from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Craig Hallum upped their price objective on Kornit Digital from $105.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut Kornit Digital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $147.00 price objective on shares of Kornit Digital in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Kornit Digital from $110.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $126.30.

Kornit Digital Company Profile

Kornit Digital Ltd. engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of industrial and commercial printing solutions for the garment, apparel and textile industries. It offers printing solutions for apparel, polyester, sportswear, beachwear, accessories, paradigm shirt, textiles, curtains, cushions and couches.

Read More: What is the QQQ ETF?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KRNT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kornit Digital Ltd. (NASDAQ:KRNT).

Receive News & Ratings for Kornit Digital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kornit Digital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.