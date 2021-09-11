Regal Investment Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI)

Regal Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 1,032 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $252,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Cummins by 5.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,717,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,554,386,000 after purchasing an additional 686,581 shares in the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P purchased a new position in shares of Cummins in the first quarter valued at $154,145,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of Cummins by 21.1% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,556,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $403,399,000 after purchasing an additional 270,933 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG grew its position in shares of Cummins by 66.5% in the first quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 616,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,715,000 after purchasing an additional 246,135 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parnassus Investments CA boosted its stake in Cummins by 82.3% during the second quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 410,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,022,000 after buying an additional 185,246 shares during the period. 80.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:CMI opened at $233.32 on Friday. Cummins Inc. has a 1 year low of $199.70 and a 1 year high of $277.09. The company has a market cap of $33.51 billion, a PE ratio of 15.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $236.06 and its 200 day moving average is $250.12.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported $4.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.06 by $0.04. Cummins had a return on equity of 25.26% and a net margin of 9.52%. The company had revenue of $6.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.86 EPS. Cummins’s revenue was up 58.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Cummins Inc. will post 16.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 20th were given a $1.45 dividend. This is a boost from Cummins’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.35. This represents a $5.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 19th. Cummins’s payout ratio is currently 47.62%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on CMI shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Cummins from $262.00 to $255.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Vertical Research raised Cummins from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $280.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Bank of America raised Cummins from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $325.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Cowen raised Cummins from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $284.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Cummins from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $251.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $280.83.

Cummins Company Profile

Cummins, Inc designs, manufactures and markets diesel and natural gas engines. It operates through the following segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The Engine segment manufactures and markets diesel and natural gas powered engines under the Cummins brand name, for the heavy- and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets.

