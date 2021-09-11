Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL) Shares Sold by Swiss National Bank

Swiss National Bank lessened its position in Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL) by 8.8% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 206,700 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock after selling 19,900 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Foot Locker were worth $12,739,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Foot Locker in the first quarter valued at approximately $69,007,000. Atreides Management LP purchased a new stake in Foot Locker in the first quarter valued at approximately $46,778,000. Credit Suisse AG grew its holdings in Foot Locker by 291.8% in the first quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 625,703 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $35,196,000 after purchasing an additional 466,004 shares during the period. Glenmede Trust Co. NA purchased a new stake in Foot Locker in the first quarter valued at approximately $21,158,000. Finally, Boston Partners grew its holdings in Foot Locker by 6.4% in the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 5,802,398 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $326,717,000 after purchasing an additional 351,167 shares during the period. 90.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FL opened at $52.20 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.40 billion, a PE ratio of 5.38, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.37. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $57.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $58.31. Foot Locker, Inc. has a 12-month low of $31.41 and a 12-month high of $66.71.

Foot Locker (NYSE:FL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 19th. The athletic footwear retailer reported $2.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $1.20. The firm had revenue of $2.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.09 billion. Foot Locker had a net margin of 11.69% and a return on equity of 24.92%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.71 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Foot Locker, Inc. will post 7.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Investors of record on Friday, October 15th will be issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 14th. This is a boost from Foot Locker’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.30%. Foot Locker’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.47%.

In other Foot Locker news, CAO Giovanna Cipriano sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.40, for a total transaction of $624,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Vesa Equity Investment S.A R.L sold 115,954 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.71, for a total transaction of $7,387,429.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 195,697 shares of company stock worth $12,436,587 over the last ninety days. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on FL. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Foot Locker from $63.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Argus boosted their price objective on shares of Foot Locker from $58.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Foot Locker from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Foot Locker from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Foot Locker from $58.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.59.

Foot Locker Profile

Foot Locker, Inc engages in the retail of athletic shoes and apparel. The firm uses its omni-channel capabilities to bridge the digital world and physical stores, including order-in-store, buy online and pickup-in-store, and buy online and ship-from-store, as well as e-commerce. It operates through following segments: North America, EMEA (Europe, Middle East, and Africa, and Asia Pacific.

