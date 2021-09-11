Meeder Asset Management Inc. Has $280,000 Position in Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT)

Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT) by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,800 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 204 shares during the quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Dynatrace were worth $280,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DT. William Blair Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dynatrace in the first quarter valued at $199,642,000. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its stake in shares of Dynatrace by 10.6% in the first quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 9,834,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $474,435,000 after buying an additional 943,961 shares in the last quarter. Holocene Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Dynatrace in the first quarter valued at $45,355,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dynatrace in the first quarter valued at $36,073,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Dynatrace by 6.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,052,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $581,390,000 after buying an additional 723,728 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.01% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on DT shares. Truist Securities raised their target price on Dynatrace from $60.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on Dynatrace from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Dynatrace from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on Dynatrace from $69.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Truist lifted their price objective on Dynatrace from $60.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $63.57.

NYSE:DT opened at $70.12 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $64.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $56.15. The company has a market cap of $19.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 269.70, a PEG ratio of 21.26 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07. Dynatrace, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $33.83 and a fifty-two week high of $71.65.

Dynatrace (NYSE:DT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $209.74 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $202.83 million. Dynatrace had a return on equity of 12.28% and a net margin of 10.05%. Research analysts predict that Dynatrace, Inc. will post 0.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Siclen John Van sold 55,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.59, for a total value of $3,222,450.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Kevin C. Burns sold 37,498 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.55, for a total value of $2,308,001.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 100,034 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,157,092.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 306,549 shares of company stock valued at $18,119,486 in the last three months. 0.88% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Dynatrace

Dynatrace, Inc offers software intelligence platform, purpose-built for the enterprise cloud. The firm’s platform utilizes artificial intelligence at its core and advanced automation to provide answers, not just data, about the performance of applications, the underlying hybrid cloud infrastructure, and the experience of the customers’ users.

