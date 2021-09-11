Meeder Asset Management Inc. Has $292,000 Position in F.N.B. Co. (NYSE:FNB)

Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in F.N.B. Co. (NYSE:FNB) by 290.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 23,685 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,616 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in F.N.B. were worth $292,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. South Dakota Investment Council increased its holdings in shares of F.N.B. by 0.3% in the first quarter. South Dakota Investment Council now owns 247,793 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,147,000 after purchasing an additional 781 shares in the last quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC grew its holdings in F.N.B. by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC now owns 36,952 shares of the bank’s stock worth $469,000 after acquiring an additional 864 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its holdings in F.N.B. by 8.7% during the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 12,075 shares of the bank’s stock worth $140,000 after acquiring an additional 966 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its holdings in F.N.B. by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 62,531 shares of the bank’s stock worth $771,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in F.N.B. by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 32,401 shares of the bank’s stock worth $400,000 after acquiring an additional 1,172 shares during the period. 74.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other F.N.B. news, Director William B. Campbell bought 2,827 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 30th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $11.55 per share, for a total transaction of $32,651.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:FNB opened at $11.01 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.52 billion, a PE ratio of 10.39 and a beta of 1.35. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $11.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.43. F.N.B. Co. has a one year low of $6.37 and a one year high of $13.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.86.

F.N.B. (NYSE:FNB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 18th. The bank reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.03. F.N.B. had a net margin of 25.73% and a return on equity of 7.76%. The business had revenue of $307.64 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $305.00 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.26 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that F.N.B. Co. will post 1.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.36%. F.N.B.’s payout ratio is presently 50.00%.

A number of research firms have commented on FNB. Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on shares of F.N.B. in a report on Friday, May 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 target price for the company. Stephens reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $11.47 price target (down previously from $13.50) on shares of F.N.B. in a report on Monday, July 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of F.N.B. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of F.N.B. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $14.00 to $12.00 in a report on Monday, July 19th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of F.N.B. in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, F.N.B. presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.87.

About F.N.B.

F.N.B. Corp. is a financial holding company. It engages in the provision of financial services to consumers, corporations, governments, and small to medium-sized businesses. The firm operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Wealth Management, Insurance, and Other. The Community Banking segment includes commercial and consumer banking services.

