Meeder Asset Management Inc. Buys 718 Shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) by 45.8% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,285 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 718 shares during the quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $314,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Value ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,120,000. Great Lakes Advisors LLC increased its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 20,183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,653,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Valley Forge Investment Consultants Inc. ADV increased its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 101.1% in the 1st quarter. Valley Forge Investment Consultants Inc. ADV now owns 11,353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,492,000 after acquiring an additional 5,708 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,529,443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,567,341,000 after acquiring an additional 875,180 shares during the period. Finally, Roosevelt Investment Group LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 6.2% during the first quarter. Roosevelt Investment Group LLC now owns 314,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,322,000 after buying an additional 18,279 shares during the period.

VTV opened at $138.80 on Friday. Vanguard Value ETF has a twelve month low of $100.68 and a twelve month high of $142.54. The company has a fifty day moving average of $139.74 and a 200-day moving average of $136.70.

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

