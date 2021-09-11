Meeder Asset Management Inc. Reduces Stake in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP)

Meeder Asset Management Inc. reduced its position in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP) by 19.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,277 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 301 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Ameriprise Financial were worth $318,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Ameriprise Financial by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,128,192 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $219,222,000 after buying an additional 13,103 shares in the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial in the first quarter valued at $40,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 1.2% in the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 6,287 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,461,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the period. Ieq Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial in the first quarter valued at $253,000. Finally, Better Money Decisions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial in the first quarter valued at $27,000. 82.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:AMP opened at $266.73 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.76. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. has a one year low of $141.82 and a one year high of $277.95. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $260.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $250.04. The stock has a market cap of $30.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.48 and a beta of 1.69.

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $5.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.21 by $0.06. Ameriprise Financial had a return on equity of 41.42% and a net margin of 8.22%. The business had revenue of $3.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.38 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.64 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Ameriprise Financial, Inc. will post 21.75 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 9th were issued a dividend of $1.13 per share. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 6th. Ameriprise Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.10%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on AMP shares. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Ameriprise Financial from $285.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $248.38 target price (down previously from $260.00) on shares of Ameriprise Financial in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, lifted their target price on Ameriprise Financial from $265.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $254.94.

In other news, insider Joseph Edward Sweeney sold 11,210 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.52, for a total transaction of $2,976,479.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO William F. Truscott sold 19,522 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $271.39, for a total value of $5,298,075.58. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 67,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,198,056.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Ameriprise Financial Company Profile

Ameriprise Financial, Inc operates as a holding company. The firm provides financial planning, asset management and insurance services to individuals, businesses and institutions. It operates through the following business segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Retirement & Protection Solutions, and Corporate & Other.

