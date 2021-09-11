Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO) Shares Sold by Meeder Asset Management Inc.

Meeder Asset Management Inc. reduced its stake in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO) by 72.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,461 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 11,654 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Valero Energy were worth $348,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Avalon Investment & Advisory increased its holdings in Valero Energy by 18.2% in the 2nd quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory now owns 242,759 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $18,955,000 after purchasing an additional 37,402 shares in the last quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board boosted its position in Valero Energy by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 27,216 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,125,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR boosted its position in Valero Energy by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 37,352 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,674,000 after buying an additional 1,865 shares during the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Valero Energy by 14.6% in the 1st quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 220,182 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $15,765,000 after buying an additional 28,132 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Shields & Co. LLC purchased a new position in Valero Energy in the 1st quarter valued at about $215,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:VLO opened at $63.41 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $66.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $73.35. Valero Energy Co. has a 52 week low of $35.44 and a 52 week high of $84.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.92 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.87, a PEG ratio of 60.67 and a beta of 2.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.33. Valero Energy had a negative net margin of 1.69% and a negative return on equity of 7.31%. Analysts predict that Valero Energy Co. will post 0.2 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, August 5th were paid a dividend of $0.98 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 4th. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.18%. Valero Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently -125.64%.

VLO has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Valero Energy from $84.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Valero Energy in a research report on Tuesday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $80.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Valero Energy from $99.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Valero Energy from $86.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Valero Energy from $101.00 to $79.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Valero Energy has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $82.40.

Valero Energy Profile

Valero Energy Corp. engages in the manufacture and marketing of transportation fuels and other petrochemical products. It operates through the following business segments: Refining, Ethanol and Renewable Diesel. The Refining segment comprises of refining operations, associated marketing activities, and logistics assets that support its refining operations.

