Meeder Asset Management Inc. Raises Stock Position in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 44.5% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 815 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 251 shares during the quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $350,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of IVV. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,046,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Renasant Bank increased its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Renasant Bank now owns 2,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $975,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $611,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Boston Financial Mangement LLC increased its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Boston Financial Mangement LLC now owns 876 shares of the company’s stock worth $348,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rede Wealth LLC increased its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Rede Wealth LLC now owns 6,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,598,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares in the last quarter.

IVV stock opened at $447.54 on Friday. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 1-year low of $320.92 and a 1-year high of $456.08. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $443.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $422.48.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

