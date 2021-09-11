Meeder Asset Management Inc. Purchases 5,971 Shares of Hillenbrand, Inc. (NYSE:HI)

Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Hillenbrand, Inc. (NYSE:HI) by 263.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,241 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,971 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Hillenbrand were worth $363,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HI. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Hillenbrand by 261.9% in the first quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 702 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 508 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Hillenbrand during the 1st quarter worth $91,000. Huntington National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Hillenbrand by 15.7% in the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 2,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after buying an additional 313 shares during the last quarter. Pflug Koory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hillenbrand in the 2nd quarter worth about $103,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. grew its position in Hillenbrand by 31.2% during the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 2,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,000 after buying an additional 636 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.62% of the company’s stock.

HI opened at $42.52 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $44.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $46.28. Hillenbrand, Inc. has a twelve month low of $26.35 and a twelve month high of $52.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The company has a market capitalization of $3.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.15, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.52.

Hillenbrand (NYSE:HI) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.09. Hillenbrand had a net margin of 6.70% and a return on equity of 23.51%. The business had revenue of $695.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $686.00 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.65 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Hillenbrand, Inc. will post 3.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 16th will be paid a $0.215 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 15th. This represents a $0.86 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.02%. Hillenbrand’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.96%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on HI. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Hillenbrand from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. TheStreet lowered Hillenbrand from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th.

In related news, VP J Michael Whitted sold 6,374 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.07, for a total transaction of $280,902.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 7,784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $343,040.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 3.03% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hillenbrand, Inc is a diversified industrial company, which engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of engineered industrial equipment. It operates through the following segments: Advanced Process Solutions, Molding Technology Solutions, and Batesville. Advanced Process Solutions segment designs, engineers, manufactures, markets, and services differentiated process and material handling equipment and systems for a wide variety of industries, including plastics, food and pharmaceuticals, chemicals, fertilizers, minerals and mining, energy, wastewater treatment, forest products, and other general industrials.

