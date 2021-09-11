Meeder Asset Management Inc. Has $374,000 Holdings in BankUnited, Inc. (NYSE:BKU)

Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its position in BankUnited, Inc. (NYSE:BKU) by 1,706.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,762 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,277 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in BankUnited were worth $374,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of BKU. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. acquired a new position in BankUnited in the 1st quarter worth about $41,534,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of BankUnited by 271.9% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 834,667 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,684,000 after acquiring an additional 610,241 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of BankUnited by 38.8% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,745,997 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $76,735,000 after acquiring an additional 487,723 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in shares of BankUnited by 20.1% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,379,325 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $101,573,000 after acquiring an additional 398,902 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of BankUnited during the 1st quarter valued at about $14,161,000. 98.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Compass Point increased their target price on BankUnited from $48.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, BankUnited presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.80.

BankUnited stock opened at $40.46 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The company has a market capitalization of $3.76 billion, a PE ratio of 10.76 and a beta of 1.44. BankUnited, Inc. has a one year low of $20.52 and a one year high of $50.71. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $40.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $43.86.

BankUnited (NYSE:BKU) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.27. BankUnited had a return on equity of 11.77% and a net margin of 31.49%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.80 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that BankUnited, Inc. will post 3.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 15th were issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 14th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.27%. BankUnited’s dividend payout ratio is 44.66%.

BankUnited Company Profile

BankUnited, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and consumer banking services through its subsidiary, BankUnited, N.A.. Its services include corporate banking services, commercial real estate, treasury management, business checking accounts, business online banking solutions, and home mortgages.

