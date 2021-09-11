Parallel Advisors LLC Has $102,000 Stock Position in NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP)

Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP) by 18.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,252 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in NetApp were worth $102,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec lifted its position in NetApp by 208.6% during the first quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 140,253 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $10,192,000 after acquiring an additional 94,809 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its position in NetApp by 8.2% during the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 768,630 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $62,889,000 after acquiring an additional 58,216 shares during the last quarter. Principal Street Partners LLC lifted its position in NetApp by 113.3% during the first quarter. Principal Street Partners LLC now owns 176,527 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $12,828,000 after acquiring an additional 93,755 shares during the last quarter. Paradiem LLC lifted its position in NetApp by 5.8% during the first quarter. Paradiem LLC now owns 63,291 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $4,771,000 after acquiring an additional 3,466 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its holdings in shares of NetApp by 5.4% during the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 384,092 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $27,912,000 after purchasing an additional 19,713 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.64% of the company’s stock.

In related news, President Cesar Cernuda sold 14,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.84, for a total transaction of $1,159,760.00. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 37,700 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,123,068. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO George Kurian sold 4,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.08, for a total transaction of $370,090.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 164,576 shares in the company, valued at $14,331,278.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:NTAP opened at $92.32 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.66, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.71. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $82.68 and a 200-day moving average of $77.78. The company has a market cap of $20.65 billion, a PE ratio of 24.62, a PEG ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.27. NetApp, Inc. has a one year low of $40.46 and a one year high of $93.39.

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 24th. The data storage provider reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $1.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.43 billion. NetApp had a net margin of 14.49% and a return on equity of 151.60%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.73 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that NetApp, Inc. will post 4.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 8th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 7th. NetApp’s payout ratio is presently 60.61%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Cowen raised their target price on shares of NetApp from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of NetApp from $74.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of NetApp from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Susquehanna Bancshares reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $95.00 price objective on shares of NetApp in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Finally, Susquehanna reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price target on shares of NetApp in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, NetApp presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $83.57.

NetApp, Inc provides software, systems, and services to manage and share data on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. The company offers cloud data services, including NetApp Cloud Volumes Service for AWS, NetApp Cloud Volumes ONTAP, NetApp Cloud Sync, NetApp Cloud Secure, NetApp Cloud Tiering, NetApp SaaS Backup, NetApp Kubernetes Service, and NetApp Cloud Insights.

