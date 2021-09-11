Parallel Advisors LLC Sells 92 Shares of United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR)

Parallel Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR) by 13.5% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 587 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 92 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in United Therapeutics were worth $105,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of United Therapeutics by 3.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,412,927 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $738,151,000 after acquiring an additional 139,803 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of United Therapeutics by 32.9% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 667,903 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $111,719,000 after acquiring an additional 165,383 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of United Therapeutics by 0.9% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 664,519 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $111,187,000 after acquiring an additional 5,620 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of United Therapeutics by 0.5% during the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 627,267 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $104,923,000 after acquiring an additional 3,071 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eversept Partners LP increased its position in shares of United Therapeutics by 6.1% during the first quarter. Eversept Partners LP now owns 486,529 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $81,382,000 after acquiring an additional 27,893 shares in the last quarter. 87.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Christopher Causey sold 2,610 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.00, for a total transaction of $548,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Paul A. Mahon sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.94, for a total transaction of $1,265,640.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 42,369 shares in the company, valued at $8,937,316.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 12.10% of the company’s stock.

UTHR opened at $210.26 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 7.15, a current ratio of 7.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The stock has a market cap of $9.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.43 and a beta of 0.47. United Therapeutics Co. has a twelve month low of $98.37 and a twelve month high of $216.90. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $197.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $188.18.

United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The biotechnology company reported $3.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.02 by $0.63. The firm had revenue of $446.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $378.54 million. United Therapeutics had a net margin of 29.60% and a return on equity of 13.69%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 23.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.68 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that United Therapeutics Co. will post 11.07 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on UTHR. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of United Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $192.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Argus raised shares of United Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $205.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $220.78.

United Therapeutics Profile

United Therapeutics Corp. operates as a biotechnology company, which engages in the development and commercialization of products for patients with chronic and life-threatening diseases. The firm markets and sells commercial therapies to treat pulmonary arterial hypertension and high-risk neuroblastoma.

