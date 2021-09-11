The Kroger (NYSE:KR) Announces Earnings Results

The Kroger (NYSE:KR) released its earnings results on Friday. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.16, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The Kroger had a net margin of 1.14% and a return on equity of 27.82%. The business had revenue of $31.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.69 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.73 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. The Kroger updated its FY 2021 guidance to $3.250-$3.350 EPS and its FY22 guidance to $3.25-3.35 EPS.

NYSE:KR opened at $42.67 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $42.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $38.81. The company has a market cap of $31.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. The Kroger has a 52 week low of $30.35 and a 52 week high of $47.99.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th were paid a $0.21 dividend. This is an increase from The Kroger’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.97%. The Kroger’s payout ratio is 24.21%.

In other news, SVP Calvin J. Kaufman sold 14,425 shares of The Kroger stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.51, for a total transaction of $569,931.75. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 272,963 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,784,768.13. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, VP Carin L. Fike sold 1,145 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.30, for a total transaction of $43,853.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 1.35% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The Kroger declared that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Thursday, June 17th that allows the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to reacquire up to 3.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of research firms have weighed in on KR. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of The Kroger from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Telsey Advisory Group raised their price target on shares of The Kroger from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. Northcoast Research raised their price target on shares of The Kroger from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of The Kroger from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of The Kroger from $36.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, June 21st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, The Kroger has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.28.

The Kroger Company Profile

The Kroger Co engages in the operation of supermarkets and multi-department stores. Its brands include Big K, Check This Out…, Heritage Farm, Simple Truth, and Simple Truth Organic. The company was founded by Barney Kroger in 1883 and is headquartered in Cincinnati, OH.

