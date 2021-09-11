Agile Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGRX) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.18 Per Share

Brokerages expect that Agile Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGRX) will report earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.18) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Agile Therapeutics’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.20) and the highest is ($0.14). Agile Therapeutics also posted earnings per share of ($0.18) during the same quarter last year. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, November 11th.

On average, analysts expect that Agile Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($0.75) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.84) to ($0.64). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of ($0.46) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.60) to ($0.36). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Agile Therapeutics.

Agile Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AGRX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 25th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.19 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.45 million.

Several research analysts have commented on AGRX shares. Maxim Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 price objective on shares of Agile Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Agile Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $1.03 price target (down from $6.00) on shares of Agile Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Agile Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $4.51.

Shares of AGRX stock opened at $1.17 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $108.81 million, a PE ratio of -1.50 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a current ratio of 3.18, a quick ratio of 2.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. Agile Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $0.93 and a twelve month high of $3.89. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.60.

In other Agile Therapeutics news, CEO Alfred Altomari bought 26,200 shares of Agile Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 29th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $1.26 per share, for a total transaction of $33,012.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Dennis Reilly purchased 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 27th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $1.08 per share, for a total transaction of $54,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 226,306 shares in the company, valued at $244,410.48. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Agile Therapeutics by 10.0% during the 2nd quarter. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC now owns 110,000 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $146,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Agile Therapeutics by 40.0% during the second quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 35,000 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Agile Therapeutics by 99.8% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 34,751 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 17,357 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Agile Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Grimes & Company Inc. increased its holdings in Agile Therapeutics by 71.6% in the first quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. now owns 51,486 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $107,000 after purchasing an additional 21,486 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.84% of the company’s stock.

About Agile Therapeutics

Agile Therapeutics, Inc is a healthcare company, which engages in the development and commercialization of transdermal patch. Its lead product candidate, Twirla, also known as AG200-15, is an investigational low-dose, non-daily prescription contraceptive. The company was founded by Chien Te Yen on December 22, 1997 and is headquartered in Princeton, NJ.

