REV Group (NYSE:REVG) Upgraded by TheStreet to B

REV Group (NYSE:REVG) was upgraded by equities research analysts at TheStreet from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.
A number of other brokerages also recently commented on REVG. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on REV Group from $9.20 to $13.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded REV Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on REV Group from $25.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on REV Group from $20.00 to $17.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $19.00 price target on shares of REV Group in a research note on Monday, June 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.33.
Shares of REV Group stock opened at $16.19 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The company has a market cap of $1.05 billion, a PE ratio of 179.89 and a beta of 2.68. The business has a 50 day moving average of $15.60 and a 200 day moving average of $16.90. REV Group has a 52 week low of $7.10 and a 52 week high of $22.23.
In related news, Director Paul J. Bamatter bought 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 9th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $15.17 per share, with a total value of $758,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 150,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,275,500. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 3.79% of the company’s stock.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in REVG. FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of REV Group during the first quarter valued at $26,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of REV Group during the second quarter valued at $31,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new position in shares of REV Group during the second quarter valued at $33,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of REV Group during the first quarter valued at $51,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of REV Group during the second quarter valued at $50,000. 83.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About REV Group
REV Group, Inc is a holding company. The firm engages in the manufacture, distribution, and design of specialty vehicles and related aftermarket parts and services. It operates through the following segments: Fire and Emergency; Commercial; and Recreation. The Fire and Emergency segment offers fire apparatus, and ambulance products.
Further Reading: Moving Average – How it Helps Investors in Stock Selection
Receive News & Ratings for REV Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for REV Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.