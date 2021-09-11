REV Group (NYSE:REVG) Upgraded by TheStreet to B

REV Group (NYSE:REVG) was upgraded by equities research analysts at TheStreet from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on REVG. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on REV Group from $9.20 to $13.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded REV Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on REV Group from $25.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on REV Group from $20.00 to $17.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $19.00 price target on shares of REV Group in a research note on Monday, June 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.33.

Shares of REV Group stock opened at $16.19 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The company has a market cap of $1.05 billion, a PE ratio of 179.89 and a beta of 2.68. The business has a 50 day moving average of $15.60 and a 200 day moving average of $16.90. REV Group has a 52 week low of $7.10 and a 52 week high of $22.23.

REV Group (NYSE:REVG) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, September 7th. The company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $593.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $663.40 million. REV Group had a return on equity of 9.96% and a net margin of 0.28%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.10 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that REV Group will post 1.12 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Paul J. Bamatter bought 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 9th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $15.17 per share, with a total value of $758,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 150,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,275,500. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 3.79% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in REVG. FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of REV Group during the first quarter valued at $26,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of REV Group during the second quarter valued at $31,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new position in shares of REV Group during the second quarter valued at $33,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of REV Group during the first quarter valued at $51,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of REV Group during the second quarter valued at $50,000. 83.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About REV Group

REV Group, Inc is a holding company. The firm engages in the manufacture, distribution, and design of specialty vehicles and related aftermarket parts and services. It operates through the following segments: Fire and Emergency; Commercial; and Recreation. The Fire and Emergency segment offers fire apparatus, and ambulance products.

