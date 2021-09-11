BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA) Shares Sold by Parallel Advisors LLC

Parallel Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA) by 32.8% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 2,344 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 1,143 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in BorgWarner were worth $114,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of BWA. Greenleaf Trust acquired a new stake in shares of BorgWarner during the 1st quarter worth about $236,000. IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in BorgWarner by 914.5% during the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 5,590 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $260,000 after buying an additional 5,039 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. acquired a new position in BorgWarner during the first quarter worth approximately $303,000. Savant Capital LLC acquired a new position in BorgWarner during the first quarter worth approximately $208,000. Finally, Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in BorgWarner by 39.1% during the first quarter. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 13,520 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $627,000 after buying an additional 3,797 shares during the period. 92.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BorgWarner stock opened at $42.86 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.29. BorgWarner Inc. has a 1-year low of $34.30 and a 1-year high of $55.55. The company has a market cap of $10.28 billion, a PE ratio of 12.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.51. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $45.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $47.91.

BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The auto parts company reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $3.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.48 billion. BorgWarner had a return on equity of 15.95% and a net margin of 5.49%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 163.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.14) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that BorgWarner Inc. will post 4.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be given a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.59%. BorgWarner’s payout ratio is 24.64%.

Several research firms have commented on BWA. Barclays cut their price target on BorgWarner from $52.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on BorgWarner from $66.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on BorgWarner from $53.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.43.

BorgWarner, Inc engages in the provision of technology solutions for combustion, hybrid and electric vehicles. It operates through the following segments: Air Management, e-Propulsion & Drivetrain, Fuel Injection, and Aftermarket. The Air Management segment develops and manufactures products to improve fuel economy, reduce emissions and enhance performance.

