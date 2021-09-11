Parallel Advisors LLC Sells 1,126 Shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. (NYSE:BEP)

Parallel Advisors LLC decreased its position in Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. (NYSE:BEP) (TSE:BEP) by 24.8% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 3,420 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,126 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Brookfield Renewable Partners were worth $132,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners by 40.8% in the second quarter. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC now owns 8,285 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $320,000 after purchasing an additional 2,400 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners by 44.2% in the second quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 170,706 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $6,588,000 after purchasing an additional 52,295 shares during the last quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners in the second quarter worth approximately $96,000. Texas Yale Capital Corp. grew its holdings in shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners by 78.9% in the second quarter. Texas Yale Capital Corp. now owns 14,747 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $569,000 after purchasing an additional 6,505 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners in the second quarter worth approximately $221,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.81% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on BEP shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. TheStreet upgraded shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Tudor Pickering reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $44.00 price target on shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Tudor Pickering & Holt set a $44.00 price target on shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.89.

Shares of NYSE:BEP opened at $40.08 on Friday. Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. has a fifty-two week low of $29.11 and a fifty-two week high of $49.87. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $39.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $39.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.86. The firm has a market cap of $11.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -45.37 and a beta of 0.56.

Brookfield Renewable Partners (NYSE:BEP) (TSE:BEP) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.10). Brookfield Renewable Partners had a negative return on equity of 1.80% and a negative net margin of 9.25%. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $928.42 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.43 EPS. Brookfield Renewable Partners’s quarterly revenue was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. will post -0.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be given a $0.3038 dividend. This represents a $1.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.03%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 30th. Brookfield Renewable Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -200.00%.

Brookfield Renewable Partners Profile

Brookfield Renewable Partners LP engages in owning a portfolio of renewable power generating facilities primarily in North America, Colombia, Brazil, Europe, India, and China.. It operates through following segments: Hydroelectric, Wind, Solar, Energy Transition, and Corporate. The Energy Transition segment distributes generation, pumped storage, cogeneration, and biomass.

