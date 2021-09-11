Parallel Advisors LLC Sells 1,126 Shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. (NYSE:BEP)

Parallel Advisors LLC lowered its stake in Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. (NYSE:BEP) (TSE:BEP) by 24.8% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 3,420 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,126 shares during the quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Brookfield Renewable Partners were worth $132,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Brookfield Renewable Partners during the first quarter valued at $65,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its position in Brookfield Renewable Partners by 19.9% during the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 2,071 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 344 shares during the period. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Brookfield Renewable Partners during the second quarter valued at $96,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC lifted its position in Brookfield Renewable Partners by 47.1% during the second quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 3,972 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $153,000 after buying an additional 1,271 shares during the period. Finally, Good Life Advisors LLC lifted its position in Brookfield Renewable Partners by 12.6% during the second quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC now owns 5,357 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $207,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.81% of the company’s stock.

Brookfield Renewable Partners stock opened at $40.08 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $39.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $39.72. The company has a market cap of $11.02 billion, a P/E ratio of -45.37 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. has a 52-week low of $29.11 and a 52-week high of $49.87.

Brookfield Renewable Partners (NYSE:BEP) (TSE:BEP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $928.42 million. Brookfield Renewable Partners had a negative net margin of 9.25% and a negative return on equity of 1.80%. The company’s revenue was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.43 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. will post -0.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.3038 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 30th. This represents a $1.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.03%. Brookfield Renewable Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -200.00%.

BEP has been the subject of several recent research reports. Tudor Pickering reissued a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price objective on shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Mizuho lifted their price target on Brookfield Renewable Partners from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Tudor Pickering & Holt set a $44.00 price target on Brookfield Renewable Partners and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Barclays lifted their price target on Brookfield Renewable Partners from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, TheStreet raised Brookfield Renewable Partners from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.89.

Brookfield Renewable Partners LP engages in owning a portfolio of renewable power generating facilities primarily in North America, Colombia, Brazil, Europe, India, and China.. It operates through following segments: Hydroelectric, Wind, Solar, Energy Transition, and Corporate. The Energy Transition segment distributes generation, pumped storage, cogeneration, and biomass.

