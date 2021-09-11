HighTower Advisors LLC Increases Stock Position in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP)

HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) by 43.8% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 10,429 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,178 shares during the quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in Roper Technologies were worth $4,918,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ROP. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Roper Technologies by 66.7% during the second quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 55 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Roper Technologies during the second quarter worth about $29,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp increased its position in shares of Roper Technologies by 185.0% during the second quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 57 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Roper Technologies during the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its position in shares of Roper Technologies by 33.3% during the second quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 84 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Roper Technologies from $320.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Roper Technologies in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $560.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Roper Technologies from $499.00 to $556.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Roper Technologies from $510.00 to $550.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Cowen reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $489.73 price target (down from $500.00) on shares of Roper Technologies in a research note on Monday, July 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $497.29.

ROP stock opened at $473.96 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.21, a PEG ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 1.05. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $362.90 and a 1 year high of $499.21. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $483.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $447.33.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The industrial products company reported $3.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.67 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $1.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.58 billion. Roper Technologies had a return on equity of 14.07% and a net margin of 17.80%. Roper Technologies’s revenue was up 21.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.94 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 15.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Christopher Wright sold 200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $460.79, for a total value of $92,158.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 38,040 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,528,451.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert D. Johnson sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $483.35, for a total value of $241,675.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 7,269 shares in the company, valued at $3,513,471.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Roper Technologies, Inc is diversified technology company, which engages in the provision of engineered products and solutions for the global niche markets. It operates through the following segments: Application Software, Network Software and Systems, Measurement and Analytical Solutions, and Process Technologies.

