HighTower Advisors LLC Acquires 344 Shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC)

HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC) by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 33,065 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 344 shares during the quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in IAC/InterActiveCorp were worth $5,101,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new position in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its position in IAC/InterActiveCorp by 103.1% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 132 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in IAC/InterActiveCorp by 151.8% during the 1st quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 141 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in IAC/InterActiveCorp during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, tru Independence LLC purchased a new stake in IAC/InterActiveCorp during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $42,000. 85.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

IAC stock opened at $131.46 on Friday. IAC/InterActiveCorp has a 52 week low of $74.67 and a 52 week high of $179.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.03 and a beta of 1.28. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $134.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $185.24.

IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $2.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.32) by $2.34. The business had revenue of $829.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $831.88 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($1.13) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 25.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that IAC/InterActiveCorp will post -3.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have recently commented on IAC. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp from $180.00 to $158.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp from $280.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BTIG Research downgraded shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp from $185.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $211.47.

IAC/InterActiveCorp Profile

IAC/InterActiveCorp. engages in the provision of media and Internet services. It operates through the following business segments: Match Group, ANGI Homeservices, Vimeo, Dotdash, Applications and Emerging & Other. The Match Group segment provides dating products, operating a portfolio of several brands, including Match, Tinder, PlentyOfFish, and OkCupid.

