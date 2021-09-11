HighTower Advisors LLC Sells 1,923 Shares of Radware Ltd. (NASDAQ:RDWR)

HighTower Advisors LLC lessened its stake in Radware Ltd. (NASDAQ:RDWR) by 1.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 177,749 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 1,923 shares during the quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in Radware were worth $5,468,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its holdings in shares of Radware by 3.2% in the first quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 3,186,164 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $83,095,000 after acquiring an additional 100,132 shares in the last quarter. Ion Asset Management Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Radware by 10.7% in the first quarter. Ion Asset Management Ltd. now owns 1,232,510 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $32,144,000 after acquiring an additional 119,536 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG increased its holdings in shares of Radware by 3.6% in the first quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,153,190 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $30,075,000 after acquiring an additional 39,950 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Radware by 9.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,095,419 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $28,570,000 after acquiring an additional 97,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in shares of Radware in the first quarter worth about $26,393,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.06% of the company’s stock.

RDWR opened at $35.02 on Friday. Radware Ltd. has a 12-month low of $21.66 and a 12-month high of $36.64. The stock has a market cap of $1.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 109.44, a PEG ratio of 4.39 and a beta of 0.87. The business has a 50 day moving average of $32.55 and a 200-day moving average of $29.69.

Radware (NASDAQ:RDWR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The information technology services provider reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.13. Radware had a return on equity of 5.27% and a net margin of 5.53%. As a group, analysts forecast that Radware Ltd. will post 0.46 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on RDWR. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Radware from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price objective for the company in a report on Saturday, July 31st. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on Radware from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Colliers Securities upgraded Radware from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price objective on Radware from $32.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Radware currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.40.

Radware Profile

Radware Ltd. engages in the provision of application delivery and cyber security solutions for virtual, cloud, and software defined data centers. Its products include application and network security, and application delivery. The application and network security offers real-time network and application attack mitigation solution that protects the application infrastructure against network and application downtime, application vulnerability exploitation, malware spread, information theft, web service attacks, and web defacement.

