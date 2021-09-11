Tredje AP fonden Boosts Position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Tredje AP fonden raised its position in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 11.3% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,165,783 shares of the software giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 118,500 shares during the quarter. Microsoft accounts for approximately 6.4% of Tredje AP fonden’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Tredje AP fonden’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $315,811,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of MSFT. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 63.8% in the second quarter. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. now owns 131 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Microsoft in the first quarter worth about $67,000. Newfound Research LLC grew its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 77.8% in the first quarter. Newfound Research LLC now owns 336 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 2,000.0% in the second quarter. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC now owns 924 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 880 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Point Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Microsoft in the second quarter worth about $109,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.17% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Microsoft from $305.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $305.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $335.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. KGI Securities began coverage on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $300.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein upped their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $298.00 to $333.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Microsoft presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $322.12.

In other news, CFO Amy Hood sold 60,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $303.08, for a total transaction of $18,184,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Satya Nadella sold 75,573 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $303.28, for a total transaction of $22,919,779.44. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,632,350 shares in the company, valued at approximately $495,059,108. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:MSFT opened at $295.71 on Friday. Microsoft Co. has a twelve month low of $196.25 and a twelve month high of $305.84. The company’s 50 day moving average is $290.27 and its 200 day moving average is $263.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The company has a market cap of $2.22 trillion, a PE ratio of 36.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.78.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The software giant reported $2.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.25. Microsoft had a net margin of 36.45% and a return on equity of 45.76%. The company had revenue of $46.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.30 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.46 EPS. Microsoft’s quarterly revenue was up 21.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Microsoft Co. will post 8.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 19th were issued a $0.56 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 18th. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.76%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.11%.

Microsoft Profile

Microsoft Corp. engages in the development and support of software, services, devices, and solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Productivity and Business Processes; Intelligent Cloud; and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment comprises products and services in the portfolio of productivity, communication, and information services of the company spanning a variety of devices and platform.

