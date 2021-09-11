HighTower Advisors LLC Decreases Position in Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM)

HighTower Advisors LLC lessened its position in Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) by 0.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 48,315 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 231 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in Yum! Brands were worth $5,566,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC grew its holdings in Yum! Brands by 16.5% in the 1st quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC now owns 65,000 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $7,032,000 after acquiring an additional 9,193 shares during the last quarter. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Yum! Brands by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC now owns 71,662 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $7,762,000 after purchasing an additional 2,236 shares in the last quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Yum! Brands by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 19,578 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,118,000 after purchasing an additional 805 shares in the last quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. boosted its stake in shares of Yum! Brands by 96.6% during the 2nd quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 35,773 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $4,205,000 after purchasing an additional 17,573 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Yum! Brands by 25.4% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 10,838 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,172,000 after purchasing an additional 2,197 shares in the last quarter. 72.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have issued reports on YUM. Citigroup cut shares of Yum! Brands from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Yum! Brands from $117.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Yum! Brands from $124.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Yum! Brands from $130.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Yum! Brands from $120.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $127.63.

Shares of NYSE YUM opened at $129.89 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $127.47 and a 200 day moving average of $118.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.09. Yum! Brands, Inc. has a 12-month low of $88.08 and a 12-month high of $135.77.

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The restaurant operator reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.47 billion. Yum! Brands had a net margin of 21.21% and a negative return on equity of 16.99%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.82 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Yum! Brands, Inc. will post 4.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 27th were given a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 26th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.54%. Yum! Brands’s payout ratio is currently 55.25%.

In related news, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 1,469 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.48, for a total transaction of $197,551.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 22,255 shares in the company, valued at $2,992,852.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Tracy L. Skeans sold 18,824 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.71, for a total transaction of $2,441,661.04. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 20,729 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,688,758.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 34,534 shares of company stock valued at $4,409,566. Company insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Yum! Brands, Inc operates as a service restaurant company. The firm engages in the development, operation, franchise, and licenses a system of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: KFC Division, Pizza Hut Division, Taco Bell Division, and Habit Burger Grill Division. The KFC Division segment comprises of all operations of the KFC concept.

