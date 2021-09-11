Rover Group (NASDAQ:ROVR) vs. WW International (NASDAQ:WW) Head-To-Head Survey

Rover Group (NASDAQ:ROVR) and WW International (NASDAQ:WW) are both retail/wholesale companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, earnings, dividends and risk.

Profitability

This table compares Rover Group and WW International’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Rover Group N/A N/A N/A WW International 4.49% -17.27% 6.57%

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Rover Group and WW International, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Rover Group 0 1 4 0 2.80 WW International 0 4 5 0 2.56

Rover Group presently has a consensus target price of $13.67, indicating a potential upside of 0.12%. WW International has a consensus target price of $37.38, indicating a potential upside of 73.11%. Given WW International’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe WW International is more favorable than Rover Group.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Rover Group and WW International’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Rover Group N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A WW International $1.38 billion 1.09 $75.08 million $1.70 12.70

WW International has higher revenue and earnings than Rover Group.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

60.5% of Rover Group shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 90.1% of WW International shares are owned by institutional investors. 12.5% of WW International shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

WW International beats Rover Group on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Rover Group Company Profile

Rover Inc. provides online marketplace for pet care. It connects pet parents with pet providers who offer overnight services, including boarding and in-home pet sitting, as well as daytime services, including doggy daycare, dog walking, drop-in visits and grooming. Rover Inc., formerly known as Nebula Caravel Acquisition Corp., is based in SAN FRANCISCO.

WW International Company Profile

WW International, Inc. engages in the provision of weight management services. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, United Kingdom, Continental Europe and Other. The North America segment consists of United States and Canada Company-owned operations. The United Kingdom segment includes United Kingdom Company-owned operations. The Continental Europe segment comprises of Germany, Switzerland, France, Spain, Belgium, Netherlands, and Sweden Company-owned operations. The others segment offers Australia, New Zealand Company-owned operations, as well as revenues and costs from franchises in the United States. The company was founded by Jean Nidetch in 1963 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

