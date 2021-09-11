Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. Reduces Stock Position in Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB)

Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. trimmed its position in Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB) by 6.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,215 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 341 shares during the quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc.’s holdings in Ameris Bancorp were worth $264,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of ABCB. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its holdings in shares of Ameris Bancorp by 65.2% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,693,301 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $88,915,000 after acquiring an additional 668,306 shares during the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P increased its holdings in shares of Ameris Bancorp by 83.0% in the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 1,164,370 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $61,141,000 after acquiring an additional 527,958 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ameris Bancorp by 67.0% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,189,812 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $62,477,000 after acquiring an additional 477,476 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners increased its holdings in shares of Ameris Bancorp by 771.9% in the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 390,275 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $20,436,000 after acquiring an additional 345,513 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Ameris Bancorp by 20.5% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,637,457 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $82,904,000 after acquiring an additional 278,906 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.29% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ABCB opened at $46.54 on Friday. Ameris Bancorp has a 12-month low of $20.85 and a 12-month high of $59.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.64 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $48.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $51.59.

Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 21st. The bank reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.05. Ameris Bancorp had a return on equity of 15.63% and a net margin of 35.64%. The business had revenue of $251.09 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $263.83 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.61 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Ameris Bancorp will post 5.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 9th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.29%. Ameris Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.86%.

In other Ameris Bancorp news, CEO H Palmer Proctor, Jr. purchased 2,500 shares of Ameris Bancorp stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 27th. The stock was bought at an average price of $46.71 per share, for a total transaction of $116,775.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 5.50% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Ameris Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ameris Bancorp presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.20.

Ameris Bancorp Company Profile

Ameris Bancorp is a bank holding company, which through the subsidiary, Ameris Bank, engages in the provision of banking services to its retail and commercial customers. It operates through the following business segments: Banking, Retail Mortgage, Warehouse Lending, the SBA and Premium Finance. The Banking segment offers full service financial services to include commercial loans, consumer loans and deposit accounts.

