Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. Trims Stake in Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:AIT)

Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lowered its position in Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:AIT) by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,044 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 194 shares during the quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc.’s holdings in Applied Industrial Technologies were worth $277,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Smith Asset Management Group LP purchased a new stake in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in Applied Industrial Technologies by 184.1% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 483 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 313 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its stake in Applied Industrial Technologies by 122.8% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,475 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $134,000 after buying an additional 813 shares during the period. Cresset Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Applied Industrial Technologies in the 1st quarter worth about $203,000. Finally, QS Investors LLC purchased a new position in Applied Industrial Technologies in the 1st quarter worth about $211,000. 90.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Applied Industrial Technologies stock opened at $86.01 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 2.80 and a quick ratio of 1.95. Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $52.25 and a 1 year high of $107.07. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $88.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $91.91. The stock has a market cap of $3.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.37 and a beta of 1.49.

Applied Industrial Technologies (NYSE:AIT) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The industrial products company reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.27. Applied Industrial Technologies had a net margin of 4.47% and a return on equity of 20.52%. The company had revenue of $895.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $843.61 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.80 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 23.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. will post 5.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 16th were issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 13th. Applied Industrial Technologies’s payout ratio is 27.85%.

AIT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Applied Industrial Technologies from $104.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Loop Capital initiated coverage on shares of Applied Industrial Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $104.60.

Applied Industrial Technologies Company Profile

Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of industrial parts and products. It operates through the following segments: Service Center Based Distribution, and Fluid Power & Flow Control Business. The Service Center-Based Distribution segment provides customers with a wide range of industrial products through a network of service centers.

