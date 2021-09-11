Silvergate Capital Co. (NYSE:SI) Director Sells $12,806.10 in Stock

Silvergate Capital Co. (NYSE:SI) Director Scott A. Reed sold 102 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.55, for a total value of $12,806.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of SI stock opened at $111.03 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $107.11 and its 200-day moving average is $115.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.94 billion, a PE ratio of 50.70 and a beta of 2.61. Silvergate Capital Co. has a 52 week low of $13.50 and a 52 week high of $187.86.

Silvergate Capital (NYSE:SI) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $42.45 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.43 million. Silvergate Capital had a return on equity of 9.22% and a net margin of 40.03%. As a group, analysts forecast that Silvergate Capital Co. will post 2.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of Silvergate Capital during the second quarter valued at $596,000. MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Silvergate Capital by 133.1% during the second quarter. MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd now owns 717,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,316,000 after acquiring an additional 409,693 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its stake in shares of Silvergate Capital by 67.6% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 178,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,178,000 after acquiring an additional 71,798 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Silvergate Capital by 55.1% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 296,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,581,000 after acquiring an additional 105,328 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Resource Council acquired a new position in shares of Silvergate Capital during the second quarter valued at $1,856,000. 67.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on SI. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Silvergate Capital from a “sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $121.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Saturday, July 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Silvergate Capital in a research report on Monday, June 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $120.00 price target on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $121.25.

About Silvergate Capital

Silvergate Capital Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Silvergate Bank that provides banking products and services to business and individual clients in the United States and internationally. The company accepts deposit products, including interest and noninterest bearing demand accounts, money market and savings accounts, and certificates of deposit accounts.

