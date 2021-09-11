Semtech Co. (NASDAQ:SMTC) EVP Sells $678,658.08 in Stock

Semtech Co. (NASDAQ:SMTC) EVP Charles B. Ammann sold 8,958 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.76, for a total value of $678,658.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.
SMTC opened at $74.13 on Friday. Semtech Co. has a 12 month low of $49.26 and a 12 month high of $83.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 4.78 and a quick ratio of 3.81. The stock has a market cap of $4.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 66.19, a P/E/G ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 1.63. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $65.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $66.82.
Semtech (NASDAQ:SMTC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 31st. The semiconductor company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.03. Semtech had a return on equity of 11.72% and a net margin of 11.66%. The firm had revenue of $185.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $182.89 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.43 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 28.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Semtech Co. will post 1.76 EPS for the current year.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Semtech by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,377,038 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $509,014,000 after purchasing an additional 84,584 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Semtech by 19.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,039,937 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $209,148,000 after purchasing an additional 502,872 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Semtech by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,350,374 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $161,706,000 after purchasing an additional 34,775 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in Semtech by 48.6% during the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,014,916 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $139,029,000 after purchasing an additional 658,570 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in Semtech by 10.7% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,009,452 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $138,250,000 after purchasing an additional 194,796 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.68% of the company’s stock.
Semtech Company Profile
Semtech Corp. engages in the manufacture and supply of analog and mixed signal semiconductor products for high-end consumer, enterprise computing, communications, and industrial equipment. The firm operates through the following business segments: Protection, Signal Integrity, and Wireless & Sensing.
Read More: What are benefits of a growth and income fund?
Receive News & Ratings for Semtech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Semtech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.