Semtech Co. (NASDAQ:SMTC) EVP Sells $678,658.08 in Stock

Semtech Co. (NASDAQ:SMTC) EVP Charles B. Ammann sold 8,958 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.76, for a total value of $678,658.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

SMTC opened at $74.13 on Friday. Semtech Co. has a 12 month low of $49.26 and a 12 month high of $83.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 4.78 and a quick ratio of 3.81. The stock has a market cap of $4.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 66.19, a P/E/G ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 1.63. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $65.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $66.82.

Semtech (NASDAQ:SMTC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 31st. The semiconductor company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.03. Semtech had a return on equity of 11.72% and a net margin of 11.66%. The firm had revenue of $185.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $182.89 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.43 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 28.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Semtech Co. will post 1.76 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have commented on SMTC shares. Susquehanna Bancshares reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $71.00 target price on shares of Semtech in a report on Monday, August 30th. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on Semtech from $86.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. Susquehanna reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $71.00 price target on shares of Semtech in a research report on Monday, August 30th. Cowen increased their price target on Semtech from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Semtech from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $79.55.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Semtech by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,377,038 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $509,014,000 after purchasing an additional 84,584 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Semtech by 19.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,039,937 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $209,148,000 after purchasing an additional 502,872 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Semtech by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,350,374 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $161,706,000 after purchasing an additional 34,775 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in Semtech by 48.6% during the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,014,916 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $139,029,000 after purchasing an additional 658,570 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in Semtech by 10.7% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,009,452 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $138,250,000 after purchasing an additional 194,796 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.68% of the company’s stock.

Semtech Company Profile

Semtech Corp. engages in the manufacture and supply of analog and mixed signal semiconductor products for high-end consumer, enterprise computing, communications, and industrial equipment. The firm operates through the following business segments: Protection, Signal Integrity, and Wireless & Sensing.

