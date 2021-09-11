SenesTech (NASDAQ:SNES) Stock Price Up 4.2%

SenesTech, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNES) shares rose 4.2% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $1.78 and last traded at $1.72. Approximately 132,209 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 87% from the average daily volume of 993,165 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.65.

The firm has a market cap of $20.72 million, a PE ratio of -1.37 and a beta of 1.57. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.65.

Get SenesTech alerts:

SenesTech (NASDAQ:SNES) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $0.16 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.10 million. SenesTech had a negative net margin of 1,785.31% and a negative return on equity of 81.03%. As a group, research analysts predict that SenesTech, Inc. will post -0.74 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Jacob Steven Leach purchased 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $1.54 per share, for a total transaction of $77,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 50,000 shares in the company, valued at $77,000. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . 3.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SenesTech during the 1st quarter valued at about $74,000. State Street Corp purchased a new stake in shares of SenesTech during the 2nd quarter valued at about $40,000. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SenesTech during the 2nd quarter valued at about $165,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SenesTech during the 2nd quarter valued at about $321,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of SenesTech by 126.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 76,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,000 after buying an additional 42,780 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.97% of the company’s stock.

SenesTech Company Profile (NASDAQ:SNES)

SenesTech, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of a proprietary technology for the management of animal pest populations, primarily rat populations through fertility control. It offers its ContraPest product to residential, and commercial sector such as animal, structural, and food markets.

Further Reading: How is inflation measured?

Receive News & Ratings for SenesTech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SenesTech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.