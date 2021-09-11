Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. Purchases 1,335 Shares of Tenable Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TENB)

Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its position in shares of Tenable Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TENB) by 23.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,115 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,335 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc.’s holdings in Tenable were worth $294,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sciencast Management LP bought a new position in Tenable during the first quarter valued at $1,099,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Tenable by 5.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,520,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $199,776,000 after acquiring an additional 262,248 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in Tenable by 113.1% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 412,351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,921,000 after acquiring an additional 218,866 shares during the last quarter. Centiva Capital LP bought a new position in Tenable during the first quarter valued at $224,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in Tenable by 0.4% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 97,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,528,000 after acquiring an additional 397 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.80% of the company’s stock.

Get Tenable alerts:

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Tenable from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Summit Insights restated a “buy” rating on shares of Tenable in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. FBN Securities assumed coverage on shares of Tenable in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Tenable from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Tenable from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.08.

TENB stock opened at $46.06 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -177.15 and a beta of 1.69. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $43.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $41.23. Tenable Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $33.25 and a one year high of $58.45.

Tenable (NASDAQ:TENB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $130.26 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $125.53 million. Tenable had a negative net margin of 5.62% and a negative return on equity of 11.68%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.04 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Tenable Holdings, Inc. will post -0.48 EPS for the current year.

In related news, General Counsel Stephen A. Riddick sold 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.07, for a total value of $3,230,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Stephen A. Vintz sold 4,212 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.39, for a total transaction of $170,122.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 165,414 shares of company stock valued at $6,926,792. Insiders own 8.40% of the company’s stock.

Tenable Company Profile

Tenable Holdings, Inc engages in the development of security software solutions. It offers Cyber Exposure which is a discipline for managing and measuring cybersecurity risk in the digital era. Its products include tenable.io, tenable.sc, tenable.ot, and nessus professional. The firm delivers solutions in the field of application security, cloud security, compliance, energy, finance, healthcare, and retail.

Featured Article: Quick Ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TENB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tenable Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TENB).

Receive News & Ratings for Tenable Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tenable and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.