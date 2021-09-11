Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. Sells 187 Shares of Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY)

Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. reduced its stake in Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY) by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,186 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 187 shares during the quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc.’s holdings in Korn Ferry were worth $304,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Korn Ferry by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 7,678 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $557,000 after acquiring an additional 467 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in Korn Ferry by 57.5% in the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 157,388 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $11,441,000 after acquiring an additional 57,473 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Korn Ferry by 3.2% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 12,802 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $929,000 after purchasing an additional 391 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Korn Ferry by 9.5% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,022,662 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $146,744,000 after purchasing an additional 175,122 shares during the period. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its holdings in shares of Korn Ferry by 17.1% during the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 7,277 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $528,000 after purchasing an additional 1,060 shares during the period. 90.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Korn Ferry from $57.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Korn Ferry from $89.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Truist Securities raised their target price on shares of Korn Ferry from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Korn Ferry from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Korn Ferry currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $83.00.

Shares of NYSE:KFY opened at $72.90 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $68.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $66.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.05 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 1.98. Korn Ferry has a 1 year low of $27.93 and a 1 year high of $76.50.

Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 7th. The business services provider reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $585.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $540.52 million. Korn Ferry had a net margin of 6.29% and a return on equity of 10.76%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 70.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.19) earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Korn Ferry will post 4.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 23rd will be given a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 22nd. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.66%. Korn Ferry’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.12%.

In other Korn Ferry news, CEO Gary D. Burnison sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.71, for a total value of $1,090,650.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 337,978 shares in the company, valued at $24,574,380.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Robert P. Rozek sold 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.59, for a total transaction of $2,470,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 150,558 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,627,889.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 68,370 shares of company stock worth $4,819,610 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Korn Ferry Company Profile

Korn Ferry operates as a global organizational consulting firm, which engages in synchronizing its clients strategy, operations and talent to drive superior business performance. It operates through the following segments: Consulting, Digital, Executive Search North America, Executive Search EMEA, Executive Search Asia Pacific, Executive Search Latin America, and RPO & Professional Search.

