Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. Has $311,000 Stock Holdings in PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL)

Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. cut its position in shares of PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL) by 5.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,120 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 675 shares during the quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc.’s holdings in PPL were worth $311,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Magnetar Financial LLC grew its position in PPL by 11.1% during the second quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC now owns 94,162 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,634,000 after buying an additional 9,422 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its holdings in PPL by 9.8% during the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 208,270 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,977,000 after purchasing an additional 18,528 shares in the last quarter. Green Square Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in PPL by 11.8% during the second quarter. Green Square Capital Advisors LLC now owns 53,194 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,488,000 after purchasing an additional 5,617 shares in the last quarter. Community Bank N.A. boosted its holdings in PPL by 28.7% during the second quarter. Community Bank N.A. now owns 69,490 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,943,000 after purchasing an additional 15,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Keudell Morrison Wealth Management boosted its holdings in PPL by 1.6% during the second quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 31,856 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $891,000 after purchasing an additional 510 shares in the last quarter. 63.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PPL has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised PPL from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Mizuho decreased their price objective on PPL from $30.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on PPL from $42.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. CIBC raised PPL to an “outperformer” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $39.00 to $47.00 in a report on Friday, June 18th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on PPL from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, PPL currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.67.

PPL stock opened at $29.61 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 2.16 and a quick ratio of 2.10. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $28.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.75. PPL Co. has a fifty-two week low of $25.47 and a fifty-two week high of $30.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.79 billion, a PE ratio of -18.39 and a beta of 0.74.

PPL (NYSE:PPL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.09). PPL had a positive return on equity of 9.50% and a negative net margin of 18.94%. The company had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.42 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.58 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that PPL Co. will post 1.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, September 10th will be given a $0.415 dividend. This represents a $1.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.61%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 9th. PPL’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 69.17%.

PPL Profile

PPL Corp. engages in the generation, transmission and distribution of electricity. It operates through the following segments: U.K. Regulated, Kentucky Regulated and Pennsylvania Regulated. The U.K. Regulated segment includes regulated electricity distribution operations of Western Power Distribution.

