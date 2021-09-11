Alteryx, Inc. (NYSE:AYX) Shares Purchased by Bessemer Group Inc.

Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its stake in Alteryx, Inc. (NYSE:AYX) by 231.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 358 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the quarter. Bessemer Group Inc.’s holdings in Alteryx were worth $31,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of AYX. Bares Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Alteryx by 15.6% in the first quarter. Bares Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,884,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $322,295,000 after purchasing an additional 524,157 shares during the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Alteryx during the first quarter worth $14,547,000. First Pacific Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of Alteryx during the first quarter worth $13,921,000. LA Financiere DE L Echiquier boosted its position in shares of Alteryx by 18.9% during the first quarter. LA Financiere DE L Echiquier now owns 882,703 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,230,000 after buying an additional 140,426 shares during the period. Finally, Ergoteles LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alteryx during the first quarter worth $7,876,000. 66.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Alteryx alerts:

In other Alteryx news, Director Dean Stoecker sold 10,000 shares of Alteryx stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.96, for a total value of $799,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Christopher M. Lal sold 339 shares of Alteryx stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.36, for a total value of $28,937.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 17,839 shares of company stock worth $1,366,862 in the last 90 days. 12.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on AYX shares. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on Alteryx from $129.00 to $96.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Rosenblatt Securities decreased their target price on Alteryx from $130.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. William Blair reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Alteryx in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Alteryx from $120.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Alteryx from $95.00 to $89.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Alteryx presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $112.73.

AYX opened at $72.36 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $76.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $80.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 2.99 and a current ratio of 2.99. Alteryx, Inc. has a one year low of $66.66 and a one year high of $154.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.87 billion, a P/E ratio of -82.23 and a beta of 0.70.

Alteryx (NYSE:AYX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $120.07 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $112.71 million. Alteryx had a negative return on equity of 6.16% and a negative net margin of 10.91%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Alteryx, Inc. will post -1.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Alteryx

Alteryx, Inc engages in the provision of self-service data analytics software. Its subscription-based platform allows organizations to prepare, blend, and analyze data from a multitude of sources and benefit from data-driven decisions. The company was founded by Dean A. Stoecker, Olivia Duane-Adams, and Edward P.

Recommended Story: Trading signals using Bollinger bands

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AYX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alteryx, Inc. (NYSE:AYX).

Receive News & Ratings for Alteryx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alteryx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.