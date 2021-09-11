International Paper (NYSE:IP) Shares Sold by Ameritas Investment Partners Inc.

Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of International Paper (NYSE:IP) by 5.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,351 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 311 shares during the quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc.’s holdings in International Paper were worth $328,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in IP. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in International Paper by 15.3% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 46,153,278 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,495,508,000 after acquiring an additional 6,109,887 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in International Paper by 40.2% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,488,345 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $404,896,000 after acquiring an additional 2,147,254 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia increased its position in International Paper by 229.6% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 1,163,781 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $62,926,000 after acquiring an additional 810,665 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in International Paper by 16.4% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,852,369 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $262,368,000 after acquiring an additional 684,543 shares during the period. Finally, OLD Republic International Corp acquired a new stake in International Paper in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $39,852,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.58% of the company’s stock.

Get International Paper alerts:

Shares of International Paper stock opened at $58.35 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $22.81 billion, a PE ratio of 20.26 and a beta of 1.05. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $59.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $58.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. International Paper has a 12 month low of $37.91 and a 12 month high of $65.27.

International Paper (NYSE:IP) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The basic materials company reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $5.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.60 billion. International Paper had a return on equity of 16.67% and a net margin of 5.33%. Analysts expect that International Paper will post 4.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Monday, August 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.5125 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 13th. This represents a $2.05 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.51%. International Paper’s dividend payout ratio is 73.21%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Argus raised International Paper from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered International Paper from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $63.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on International Paper from $66.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on International Paper from $78.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Finally, Stephens raised International Paper from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $58.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $63.17.

About International Paper

International Paper Co engages in the manufacture of paper and packaging products. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Packaging, Global Cellulose Fibers, and Printing Papers. The Industrial Packaging segment involves in the manufacturing of containerboards, which include linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium, and saturating kraft.

Further Reading: What is a Call Option?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for International Paper (NYSE:IP).

Receive News & Ratings for International Paper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Paper and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.